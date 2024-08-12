Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.28. 518,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,191. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.89.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

