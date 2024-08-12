Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,277. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

