Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.77. 117,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

