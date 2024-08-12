Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,479. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.