Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,224. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

