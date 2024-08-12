Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 12,875,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,676,906. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

