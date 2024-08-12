Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 363 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

TRV traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,610. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

