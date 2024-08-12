Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.89. The stock had a trading volume of 612,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,742. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $356.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

