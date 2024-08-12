Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $116.16. 640,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.