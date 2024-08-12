Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Tobam purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.26. 85,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

