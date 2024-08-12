Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 30th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
Select Medical Price Performance
SEM opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.
