Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 441.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sernova Stock Down 1.1 %

SEOVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,803. The company has a market cap of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

