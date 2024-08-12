Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 5.9%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 2,843,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,272,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 17.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

