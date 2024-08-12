Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $169,254.05 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $169,254.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,165,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $123,424.35.

On Friday, July 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $139,726.30.

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

Shares of SEZL opened at $116.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.88 million and a PE ratio of 51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

