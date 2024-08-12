Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Increases By 457.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 457.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGM Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AGMH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 122,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,559. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

