Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 1,275.9%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AICAF stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Monday. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

