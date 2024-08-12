Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 1,275.9%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Air China Price Performance
AICAF stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Monday. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Air China
