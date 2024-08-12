Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Increases By 1,404.0%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 1,404.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FYC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.21. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

