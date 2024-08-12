Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Increases By 1,404.0%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 1,404.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FYC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.21. 2,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
