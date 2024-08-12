Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Drops By 82.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:BABX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.22.
