Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Drops By 82.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BABX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.