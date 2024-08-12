Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 942.9%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $156,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,089,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 557,304 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.59. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

