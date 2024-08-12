Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Drops By 79.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SOAGY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

