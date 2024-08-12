Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Drops By 79.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of SOAGY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
