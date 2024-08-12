Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Decreases By 66.7%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SHTDY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

