Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Declines By 72.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKMEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WalkMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 195.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,214. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKMEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

