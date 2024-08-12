Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Declines By 72.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 195.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,214. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

