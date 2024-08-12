Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Decreases By 83.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Wealth Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

