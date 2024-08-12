SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 6.2%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 157,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 690,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.