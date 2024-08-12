SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 6.2%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 157,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 690,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
