Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.46.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

