Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $158.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

