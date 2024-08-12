Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

