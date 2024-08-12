Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 5.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $46.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $891.68. 6,587,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.