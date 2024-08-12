Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,851. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

