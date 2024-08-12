Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$0.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.54.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

