SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts expect that SMC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

