Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Upgraded by ATB Capital to “Outperform”

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.50. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

Softchoice Stock Up 2.4 %

Softchoice Company Profile

TSE:SFTC traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.05. 13,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,792. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.63. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

