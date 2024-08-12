Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,041 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,079,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.47.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,683. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

