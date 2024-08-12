SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.90

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.90 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 104.90 ($1.34), with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.28).

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,498.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew James Keiller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,290 ($1,648.56). 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

