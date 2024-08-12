SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 1,387,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,435. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

