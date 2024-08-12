Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.
SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.9 %
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
