SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to $6.30

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.89.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.54 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $917.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.