ssv.network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.04 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $224.04 million and $21.40 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $20.23 or 0.00034295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,576,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

