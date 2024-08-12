Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 568,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,671,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,430,821 shares in the company, valued at $76,036,388.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,802,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $631.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Standard BioTools by 268.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Standard BioTools by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 3,691.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 396,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

