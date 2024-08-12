Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.
Stantec Stock Performance
STN stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.
Institutional Trading of Stantec
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.