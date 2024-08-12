Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

About Stantec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

