Stantec (TSE:STN) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$125.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.69.

TSE:STN opened at C$109.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.87. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$82.50 and a twelve month high of C$122.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer bought 605 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

