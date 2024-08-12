Status (SNT) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Status has a market capitalization of $82.00 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010671 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,826.23 or 0.98236224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02094565 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $3,016,085.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

