StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $51.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $51.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $51.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in StepStone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

