StockNews.com Upgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Unisys Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
