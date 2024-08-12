Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,326. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

