Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,815,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.21. 1,164,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,963. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.