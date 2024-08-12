Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Major Shareholder Sells $17,040.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $17,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.20. 120,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296. Strattec Security Co. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

