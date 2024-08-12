Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE LRN opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Stride has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 448,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

