Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Studio City International Price Performance
Shares of Studio City International stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $692 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.46.
About Studio City International
