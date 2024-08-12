Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Studio City International stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $692 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.46.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

