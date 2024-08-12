Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Shares of SUTNY stock remained flat at $4.54 during trading hours on Monday. 49,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

